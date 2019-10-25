WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Woodburn police were seeking the public’s help to find a missing 76-year-old woman.
Officer said Verla Gardner left home on Friday and was seen leaving in a Toyota Prius.
Gardner has been diagnosed with dementia, as well as various mental health conditions, according to police. She left a note stating she was in route to Santa Clara, California.
Saturday afternoon, police said Gardner was found safe.
