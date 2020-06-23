WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A motel in Woodburn will become an isolation shelter for people exposed or infected with COVID-19 but some are very concerned about the idea.
That's because some of those that will be housed there include people who are on parole. Marion County commissioner Kevin Cameron said the Super 8 Motel in Woodburn will house people from the county who’ve been exposed to or infected with the virus and don’t have a space to self-isolate.
There will be an on-site nurse to provide wellness checks and monitor symptoms.
This shelter is a requirement under governor brown’s reopening framework.
Cameron said many migrant farm workers may depend on the shelter.
Also, former inmates, who’ve finished their sentence, may stay there.
Cameron said that is a concern for locals and so is the location of the motel because an assisted living facility and retirement community are both nearby.
“These people have to be isolated. They don’t get to come out of their rooms. They won’t be walking down the street we'll have 24/7 security there and staff to prevent and monitor," he said.
Cameron says every guest will also sign an agreement, outlining the rules and expectations.
The county intends to begin operations at the motel on July 1.
