Woodburn police ask for help locating theft suspect

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Woodburn police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in at least four different thefts at the Woodburn Premium Outlets.
The latest theft took place on June 12, at 1:51 p.m. when the suspect stole a bag of clothing worth $1,000. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 25-35 years of age, medium build and tattoos on both arms and chest. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a black tank top, black hat and disposable face covering.
When store employees confronted the suspect he threatened to harm them. Police say the suspect then left the store and was seen driving a black BMW sedan. The suspect’s tattoos should be identifiable to someone who knows him. Anyone with information should contact Officer Pete Antoine at 503-982-2345 and reference case number 21-06587.
