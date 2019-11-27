WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Woodburn police and fire responded to a false hazardous material incident.
Police said they responded to a call in the area of Constitution Ave and Independence Ave.
The caller told dispatch that they received a letter claiming to contain a hazardous material.
A shelter-in-place was issued to the surrounding area, according to police.
Officials investigated the letter, and envelope, and determined there to be no hazardous materials present, posing no danger to the caller or the surrounding area and the shelter-in-place was lifted.
