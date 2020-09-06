WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - The Woodburn Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Oswald Street at 11:45 p.m. Saturday. A shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the shooter left the scene before officers arrived.
No further details were released by police Sunday about the shooting or the suspect.
“This is an active investigation and WPD is being assisted by the Marion County District Attorney’s Office and Marion County Medical-Legal Death Investigators,” according to a Woodburn Police Department statement.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at 503-982-2345.
