WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help as part of its investigating of a shooting early Friday morning.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Yew Street and 2nd Street at 1:16 a.m.
At around 1:30 a.m., another report came in about the shooting from people in a vehicle.
Officers contacted the people in the car on the 1000 block of North Pacific Highway and determined the vehicle had been hit by gunfire on 2nd Street.
Police received information that one person had been injured in the shooting. That person’s injuries were described as non-life threatening.
No other details were released by investigators.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Aaron Devoe at 503-982-2345.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
