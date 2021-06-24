WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – The Woodburn Police Department said it is looking for a suspect that broke-in to a man’s house, drove him around in his car and then stole another car from him early Thursday morning.
Police said they responded to the 100 block of Bridlewood Lane. The victim told police he heard someone in the hallway of his house and saw a man with a gun. The suspect made the man get into the passenger seat of his car and drove him around for about six hours. The suspect then dropped him off near his home and stole another car from him.
WPD said the suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 30-years-old, 200 pounds with facial hair a crew cut.
The stolen car is described as a light blue Jaguar X-Type with Oregon license plate 426MSN.
Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Woodburn Police Department.
