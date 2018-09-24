WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Woodburn police are asking for the public's help locating a man accused of rape.
Police said Margarito Sanchez Vega did not appear at his trial on Sept. 20 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and first-degree sexual abuse.
Sanchez Vega is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Sanchez Vega should call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345.
