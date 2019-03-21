WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing charges after Woodburn police say he led a 16-year-old girl to where he was living, offered her beer and pot and tried to persuade her to have sex with him.
According to officers, 29-year-old Gustavo Calderon-Villegas approached the teen Thursday and offered her drugs. He then allegedly led the girl to where he was living behind the 1500 block of Mount Hood Avenue and gave her beer and marijuana.
Police say Calderon-Villegas then attempted to persuade the teen to have sex with them.
The girl says Calderon-Villegas was a stranger to her. Police say she was able to contact a friend, who then contacted police.
Officers quickly responded to the scene and arrested Calderon-Villegas. Calderon-Villegas was lodged at the Marion County Jail, where he is facing charges of:
- Attempted Rape III
- Sex Abuse III
- Private Indecency
- Coercion
- Trespass II
- Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor
- Intentionally Administering a Marijuana Item to a Person Under 18 Years of Age.
