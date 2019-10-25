WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Woodburn police were seeking the public’s help to find a missing 23-year-old woman Friday.
Police said Cassidy Christensen was last seen on Friday at 12:18 a.m. in Woodburn when she left home on foot.
Cassidy is autistic and has an intellectual disability, according to police.
Saturday morning, police said Christensen was found overnight and is home safe.
