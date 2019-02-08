WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Woodburn police say an elderly man reported missing Friday night has been found.
Byron Kent Salsby, 74, was reported missing after his son came home from work and couldn’t find him or his car.
Officers searched in the area of Arney Road, but couldn’t find Salsby or the car.
Officers were concerned for Salsby’s welfare because his son said his dad gets confused easily and requires medication.
