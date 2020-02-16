WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Woodburn police say a missing man has been found and is safe.
Police say Wayne Norman Elliott walked away from a memory care facility in Woodburn and was considered endangered due to medical and memory diagnoses.
Elliott was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Newberg Highway at Boones Ferry Road in Woodburn, according to police.
Sunday evening, police reported that Elliott has been found and is home safe.
