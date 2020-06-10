WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A Woodburn police officer was put on leave after someone alerted the police department about a negative social media post allegedly made by the officer.
The officer was assigned to the School Resource Officer Unit, which has been suspended pending a review of the program and an opportunity to seek input from the community and school district partners, according to law enforcement officials.
Due to the urgency of the allegations, Woodburn Police Chief Jim Ferraris launched a personal investigation on Tuesday.
“The information I read and saw is troubling and disturbing and we are committed to a full and transparent investigation,” Ferraris said. “The content of the complaint does not reflect the values of the Woodburn Police Department, nor do we condone any violence as suggested from the information in the complaint.”
Ferraris said the investigation would be completed as quickly as possible.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.