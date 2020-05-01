WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Woodburn police responded to a funeral wake that was being conducted in violation of the state’s executive order on public gatherings.
Last month, Gov. Kate Brown issued an order directing people to stay home, while closing numerous businesses and banning public gatherings of any size.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, the Woodburn Police Department responded to complaints from people about a funeral wake inside the Metropolis Marketplace & Venue on the 300 block of North Front Street.
Officers observed that the gathering was in violation of the state’s order regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The on-site manger was contacted and advised that the gathering needed to end.
Woodburn police said detailed reports about the gathering were forwarded to the appropriate state regulatory agencies.
No further details were released by police.
