WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Police in Woodburn are searching for a stabbing suspect with several tattoos, including three dots under his left eye.
Aldo Vasquez Lozano, 21, of Woodburn, is accused of stabbing another man on Tuesday just before 5:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Carol Street, according to police.
Lozano is Hispanic, stands approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall, and weighs around 120 pounds. He has shaved black hair and brown eyes, three dots tattooed under his left eye, a tattoo across the top of his hairline about the forehead, and “503” on his right arm, according to investigators.
Police say Lozano and the victim are familiar with each other.
Community members are advised to avoid contact with Lozano. Police ask anyone with additional information about this case or Vasquez Lozano’s whereabouts to contact Detective Matt Stearns at 503-982-2345.
