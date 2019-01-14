Woodburn police searching for ATM skimmer suspects

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - The Woodburn Police Department is asking for help finding two men officers say placed a skimming device on a bank’s outdoor ATM.
The Columbia Bank ATM in Woodburn on North Columbia Road caught the men on camera on Friday.
The bank says a customer reported the machine wasn’t receiving their card normally just before 12 p.m.; bank staff checked the ATM and notified police and a security technician.
Investigators say the two suspects were caught on camera about four hours prior to the discovery.
Columbia Bank has suspended 11 accounts associated with debit cards used at the ATM before the device was reported. Police say the skimming device did not appear to have any wireless capabilities.
According to officers, the first suspect is a white or Hispanic man between 30 to 40 years of age; he has a dark goatee and was seen wearing a black stocking cap and a long black winter coat.
The second suspect appears to be a white man between 40 and 60 years of age; he was wearing glasses and was seen wearing a green stocking cap and a grey winter coat, police say.
If you recognize either suspect or have any information related to this case, please call the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345.
