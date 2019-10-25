WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Woodburn police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 23-year-old woman.
Police said Cassidy Christensen was last seen on Friday at 12:18 a.m. in Woodburn when she left home in the 600 block of Wilson Street on foot wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Cassidy is autistic and has an intellectual disability, according to police.
Cassidy is believed to possibly be in the Woodburn, Hubbard, Donald, Canby, Molalla or Grants Pass areas.
She is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 142 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information about Cassidy’s current whereabouts, please contact your local police or the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345.
