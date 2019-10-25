WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Woodburn police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 76-year-old woman.
Officer said Verla Gardner left home in the 1500 block of Princeton Street wearing all black clothing and was seen leaving in a blue Toyota Prius with Oregon plate # 749LVH.
Gardner has been diagnosed with dementia, as well as various mental health conditions, according to police. She left a note stating she was in route to Santa Clara, California.
Gardner is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, 180 pounds with grey hair and green eyes
If you have any information about Gardner’s current whereabouts, please contact your local police or the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.