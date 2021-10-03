Woodburn police searching for suspects in armed robbery at outlets

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) – The Woodburn Police Department said it is looking for three suspects in an armed robbery at the Polo Ralph Lauren store at the Woodburn Premium Outlets on Saturday evening.
Police said just before 5:30 p.m., three suspects entered the store and walked around and looked for merchandise. The suspects picked up items and two of them walked out of the store. When confronted by an employee, one of the suspects pulled a handgun and pointed it at a staff member before walking out of the store. The third suspect followed them out.
All three theft north on I-5 in a light blue CRV with no license plates.
One suspect is a described as a Pacific Islander man, about five feet, six inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a light-colored hoodie, khaki shorts, tall white socks and white shoes.
The armed suspect is described as a Hispanic or like-skinned African American man, between five feet four and five feet six inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing red joggers, a black Patagonia hoodie, black tennis shoes with a heart-shaped or tear drop tattoo on his left cheek under his eye.
The third suspect is described as an African American man, between five feet eight and five feet ten inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black track suit with a single white stripe on the shoulders and pant leg and a black baseball cap.
If anyone has information, contact the Woodburn Police Department at (503) 982-2345.