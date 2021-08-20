WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – The Woodburn Police Department said it is searching for suspects in two different catalytic converter thefts.
The first theft happened on Tuesday at about 5 a.m. The suspect’s car is described as dark blue with four doors and possibly a BMW. The suspect appears to be an adult man, wearing a baseball cap, brown shorts and a black sweatshirt.
The second attempted theft happened on Friday at about 7 a.m. The suspects were interrupted and left driving an older model light blue Honda Pilot SUV, with body paint damage on the front passenger side. The suspects were described as two white men and one white woman.
Woodburn police said it and other police agencies across Oregon have seen a dramatic increase in the theft of catalytic converters over the last year. It said the cost of replacing one can be more than $1,500, depending on the vehicle it is taken from.
Anyone who recognizes the cars or the suspects is asked to call Woodburn police at (503) 982-2345.
