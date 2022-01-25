WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery early Tuesday morning.

The robbery occurred just after 1:30 a.m. at a pub in the 1000 block of North Pacific Highway. Police said the suspect entered the pub, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the employees. The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the suspect was described as a Hispanic man, about 6 feet tall, weighing 200-220 pounds, who speaks both English and Spanish. An image of the suspect was not provided by police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to contact Officer Jesse Ponce at 503-982-2345.