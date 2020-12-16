Woodburn Food Cart Burgs

Surveillance images of the suspect (Courtesy: Woodburn Police Department)

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public's help identified a suspect involved in several burglaries.

The burglaries occurred early morning on Sunday at food carts near the 1600 block of Industrial Avenue.

Police said the suspect appears to be a White man with slight facial hair, who was dressed in a red and black jacket, black pants, white tennis shoes and a black hat.

In a surveillance video provided by police, the suspect is shown attempting to enter one of the food carts.

Anyone with information about the suspect or burglaries is asked to contact Officer Fabrizzio Avila at 503-982-2345.

