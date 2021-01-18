Woodburn teachers make COVID-19 memorial, urge safe returns to classrooms in Oregon

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Teachers in Woodburn created a memorial to represent educators who have died from COVID-19 around the country.
Members of the Woodburn Education Association said they put the flags in the ground at Woodburn Success High School to remember and create a physical representation of some of the victims of the virus, while also starting a conversation about getting teachers back into classrooms when it is safe to do so.
Gov. Kate Brown is set to release new guidance on reopening Oregon schools this week, which is expected to make state metrics a suggestion for schools, as opposed to a mandatory benchmark.
Brown has said she wants children back in school by the middle of February.
Some educators have expressed worry that districts will try to get people back in schools for in-person learning too quickly.
“With advisory metrics, it’s important that each district really consider their own community. And so we wanted to have something that could really show what those numbers are, the infection rate that’s out there, what it actually translates to,” said Kathy Kuftin, president of the Woodburn Education Association, regarding the memorial.
The group said that Woodburn has a high COVID-19 positive rate when compared with other cities in Oregon.
The teacher’s union said no educators in the Woodburn School District have passed away from COVID-19, but one did lose a spouse to the virus. They held a moment of silence for him Monday.
