WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - It’s been a tough few weeks for Oregonians waiting for elective and non-emergency procedures as Gov. Kate Brown has ordered hospitals and clinics to stop performing some operations in an effort to save precious personal protective equipment and free up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.
Although the Oregon Health Authority has outlined criteria to guide physicians and hospitals as to what qualifies as necessary, there’s plenty of gray area – doctors and other medical professionals must still make judgement calls affecting patient care.
Some patients reached out to FOX 12 with stories of severe pain, suffering and fear after their surgeries were cancelled or pushed back.
Danita Benson, 85, is struggling with day-to-day living after she broke her arm in January and has failed to heal properly.
“When the pain goes through it’s like someone’s taking a knife and just sticking it though my arm,” Benson said in a phone interview with FOX 12 on Monday.
The Woodburn woman said she fell out of the shower, broke her arm at the shoulder socket and has suffered through trying to let it heal in a sling without resorting to surgery, as initially recommended by her doctors.
But that plan hasn’t worked for Benson, who said she’d like to get back to her old life of staying busy with quilting, walking and performing daily tasks.
“I can’t really use my arm; I can take it down out of the sling but my arm just hangs,” Benson said.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up, Benson has had a tough time getting follow-up care. Benson said her appointments have been cancelled and it’s been tough to get ahold of anyone.
“The last time I saw the doctor was February 11,” Benson said. “There’s been no x-rays or anything since then.”
Benson said her physical therapist determined that her rotator cuff was likely torn, and she would need an MRI to investigate and then surgery. Benson said she has been waiting nearly two weeks to see whether her MRI will be scheduled.
There’s the physical pain and then there’s the mental toll.
Benson said her spirits have been low.
“It’s just so frustrating because I want to use my arm and yet I’m afraid of the virus,” Benson said, choking up. “It’s not an elective surgery, that’s the thing."
Some patients, fed up by what they see as inadequate care, have turned to the Oregon Medical Board for help and answers.
“We are getting a lot of inquiries both from patients who feel that their procedure should not be postponed and other providers saying that they disagree with a provider’s decision to proceed with a procedure,” said board executive director, Nicole Krishnaswami.
Krishnaswami said physicians should be documenting cases where procedures are delayed or cancelled and using their best medical judgement to follow state guidelines. Doctors and other medical professionals can also reach to the Oregon Medical Board or the Oregon Health Authority if they need guidance in decision-making.
“They are really doing their best for their patients and Oregonians as a whole,” Krishnaswami said.
But as May approaches, patients can’t help but wonder how long they’ll suffer and at what cost.
“I texted my pastor again,” Benson said. “He just said, ‘hang in there, one day at a time.’”
In the guidance issued, the Oregon Health Authority earlier this month said non-urgent procedures should not be scheduled before June 15.
A spokesman for Gov. Brown said her office is examining when the orders on procedures can be lifted as part of her framework on reopening the state.
Press Secretary Charles Boyle said, in part:
“The decision will be carefully weighed and made in consultation with the Governor’s Medical Advisory Panel and the Oregon Health Authority to make sure it is implemented carefully, with safeguards in place to protect individuals and make sure Oregon has ongoing hospital capacity and sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment to treat COVID-19 patients.”
