Woodburn woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for sex abuse of boy

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A Woodburn woman was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for sexually abusing a boy.
Isabel Cortes-Flores was arrested in April 2018. She was 19 years old at the time.
Police said they received a report of a possible rape involving a 13-year-old boy in March 2018.
Officers made contact with the boy, who said he had a sexual relationship with Cortes-Flores for two years.
Cortes-Flores had a baby around six months prior to her arrest. Both the victim and the suspect told police he was the father of the child.
The baby was placed in the care of immediate family following Cortes-Flores’ arrest.
Cortes-Flores pleaded guilty Friday to charges of second-degree sex abuse. She initially faced charges of first-degree sex abuse and second-degree rape.
After her plea, she was sentenced to prison and five years probation. She will also have to register as a sex offender and take part in a sex offender treatment program.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.