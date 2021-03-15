WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival will return in 2021.
Organizers announced the annual festival will begin again Friday and run through May 2. The festival was canceled to visitors in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The cancellation of our 2020 tulip festival will be one we will never forget, but we are blessed with the opportunity to open our 2021 tulip festival with the necessary guidelines for your safety,” according to the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm.
All passes purchased for the 2020 Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival will be honored for 2021, with no reservation required. The remaining tickets will be released seven days prior to a visit date, depending on the quantity allowed by state guidelines. All 2021 tickets must be purchased online, and organizers said due to hardships in 2020, tickets prices will be increased for 2021.
The festival will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with sunrise entries from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.
The festival features 40 acres of tulips on the farm that has more than 100 acres of outdoors space.
People are advised to go to woodenshoe.com for updates on safety guidelines and policies for attendees at the festival.
(1) comment
Too bad it's in Woodburn. No Bueno'
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.