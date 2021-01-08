WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) – A 2-alarm fire at an apartment building in Woodland Thursday evening destroyed two units and damaged three others.
Clark-Cowlitz Fire & Rescue said crews were dispatched at 5:13 p.m. to a reported apartment fire in the 1300 block of Goerig Street.
The first engine arrived in four minutes and found a one-story 6-plex building with one apartment fully engulfed in flames.
Fire officials said that a strong westerly breeze was pushing the fire into the unit next to the fire apartment and into the attic space. A 2nd alarm was called.
Once more crews arrived, the fire was fully extinguished.
Firefighters checked the apartments for occupants and no injuries were reported.
Clark-Cowlitz Fire & Rescue said the building did not contain an automatic fire sprinkler system.
The fire destroyed two apartment units and three others were damaged by smoke and heat. Six people were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross responded to assist them.
According to fire officials, one pet was removed from the apartment building and it unfortunately died.
Clark-Cowlitz Fire & Rescue said Cowlitz County Fire District 1, Clark County Fire District 6, Clark County Fire District 3 and the Vancouver Fire Department assisted in the fire response.
The cause of the fire in under investigation.
In total, 33 personnel responded to the scene, including seven fire engines, two ladder trucks, two chief officers and a fire investigator.
