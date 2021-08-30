WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - The City of Woodland recently passed a resolution adamantly opposing Governor Jay Inslee's vaccine mandates.

The Woodland City Council passed the resolution on August 26, citing several vaccine mandates put in place by Inslee.

Those include mandates for state employees, healthcare workers, contractors and volunteers as well as those who work in K-12 education, higher education and childcare.

Woodland's resolution states Inslee has "used coercion" and "made potentially unconstitutional edicts while threatening employers and private citizens with criminal penalties and loss of employment if they do not follow his mandates."

The resolution also said the city is not going to require vaccination of its employees.

FOX 12 reached out to Inslee's office, asking if the governor will be taking action in response to this resolution.

"The resolution has no bearing on the state’s vaccination requirements," a spokesman for Inslee's office said. "State employees are losing their lives to COVID. Hospitals are filling up. Communities are stressed by the pandemic’s impacts. The safest and most effective way to get beyond these tragic circumstances is vaccination."

FOX 12 spoke with Fat Moose Bar and Grill Owner Jay Smith to get his take on the resolution.

"I really think it ought to be everybody's choice. Again, I think people could be a lot more responsible than the government gives us credit," Smith said.

Asked if he thought people in Woodland would support the resolution, Smith said it's likely "50/50."

"Just like the whole country is, you know, it's very divided. Some people are very anti-vaccines, anti-masks, some people are for masks."