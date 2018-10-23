WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - The Woodland Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a stolen puppy.
Police said the theft happened in the 9500 block of Old Pacific Highway. Police did not say when the theft happened.
Anyone with information on the location of the puppy or suspect, please call the Woodland Police Department non-emergency dispatch 360-225-8981 or message their Facebook page. Reference case number W18-758.
