WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) – Woodland Public Schools announced Wednesday that all students would transition to either hybrid or in-person learning over the next coming weeks.
"We are incredibly grateful to our community members for taking this disease seriously and following recommended safety guidelines to reduce its spread," said Michael Green, Superintendent of Woodland Public Schools. "Thanks to the efforts of our friends, neighbors and colleagues, all of our students will be able to return to school and receive at least some form of in-person learning by the first week of March."
Following the safety guidelines set by Clark and Cowlitz Counties and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for different age groups, elementary students will return to full in-person. At the same time, middle and high school will transition into hybrid learning.
Students will follow the following schedules:
Elementary Schools grades K-4
Woodland Public Schools’ elementary schools will return to full-in person learning on the following schedule:
- Kindergarten and first grade students will be invited back to full in-person learning five days a week beginning on Tuesday, February 23.
- Second grade students will transition to five days a week beginning Tuesday, March 2.
- Third and fourth grade students will transition to five days a week beginning Tuesday, March 9.
Middle School (Grades 5-8)
Woodland Middle School will transition to a hybrid schedule starting Tuesday, February 23:
- All middle school students will attend school remotely on Mondays.
- Students with last names starting with letters A-L will attend in-person on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and remotely on Thursdays and Fridays.
- Students with last names starting with letters M-Z will attend in-person on Thursdays and Fridays and remotely on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
High School (Grades 9-12)
Woodland High School will start the new hybrid learning bell schedule remotely on Monday, March 1, with students returning to in-person school on Tuesday, March 2 on the following schedule:
- All high school students will attend school remotely on Mondays.
- Students with last names starting with letters A-L will attend in-person on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and remotely on Thursdays and Fridays.
- Students with last names starting with letters M-Z will attend in-person on Thursdays and Fridays and remotely on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
For more information, visit the district website at www.woodlandschools.org or call your student's school's main office.
