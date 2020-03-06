WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) – First responders and students in the Woodland School District on Friday rehearsed what happens during a large emergency event.
The life-like simulation was held at the Woodland School District’s middle school. District officials said it was a chance for students, parents, law enforcement, and emergency crews to practice what to do in an emergency.
“A number of kids are involved, a number of parents,” Michael Green, superintendent, said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to engage with the community and engage with those professionals so in an event of a mass causality event, we are able to respond to support the life and safety of our students and staff.”
Some students were dressed up with special effects makeup to make it look like they were actually hurt.
“It’s been pretty fun but kind of stressful, because it makes me think if this were to happen, it would be really serious and stressful,” Braden Davis, a 7th grader, said.
They then acted out a part as emergency responders worked to get to them.
“I feel like it is a very real situation that you have to go through,” Cazandra Lucatro, a senior, said. “See the process of things and how they react to it.”
Students were then taken to a new spot for reunification with their parents.
“One of our priorities in schools is keeping kids safe, and in this process, it involves coordination with law enforcement, emergency services and fire department,” Green said.
The community was made aware of the drill.
“It’s really important that we are engaged with the community,” Green said. “Particularly events at schools can create fear in parents and the community. So, we wanted to make sure that folks were aware of what was going to be happening.”
Students said it was a valuable experience.
“It's a little scary but it’s kind of good to be put into the position to know the possibilities of what could happen,” Lucatro said. “It’s a pretty cool experience.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
