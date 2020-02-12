WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office has identified a teenager who was struck by a driver in Woodland and later died from his injuries.
On Feb. 2, at 7:35 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash in the 38000 block of Northwest Lakeshore Drive.
At the scene, crews found an injured male lying in the roadway. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from internal injuries.
After the crash, the sheriff's office asked for help identifying the victim because he did not have any identification on him.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's office identified the victim as Noah A. Gray, 18, of Woodland.
The driver of the vehicle has been cooperative with the ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.