PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Crews began working in Portland’s Old Town on one of three COVID-19 outdoor emergency shelters on Monday.
The Winterization Project in Old Town replaces tents with forty shelter pods that offer walls, electric heating and light.
The Joint Office of Homeless Services says the shelter pods can be assembled quickly and allow those using them to stay further apart and social distance.
The shelter design also makes them easy to clean - especially transitioning between different people.
Workers said the shelters go up in about an hour with very little tools required.
FOX spoke with a woman who lives at a camp who said she’s looking forward to moving in.
“This is an amazing step up from where we are at right now which is in a tent and it stays cold and it stays wet all the time so this is absolutely amazing to move into a little home that has heat it is going to stay dry,” Michelle VanGordon said.
The Joint Office of Homeless Services says the pods help fill the gap in services at a time when COVID-19 restrictions are in place and traditional shelters are limited.
The city of Portland is funding the three shelters which are managed by Right 2 Dream Too.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
