PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - We are about 24 hours away from seeing some impressive, professional fireworks displays around the Portland area, and the work is underway to get those huge displays ready.
At Fort Vancouver, downtown Portland’s Blues Festival and Oaks Park, the shows all come from Western Display Fireworks, a local, family-owned company based in Canby that has been doing it for five generations.
“I’ve been doing it for as long as I can remember,” said David Pomeroy, a fifth-generation pyrotechnician for Western Display Fireworks. “Was on my first show when I was like 6 weeks old.”
There’s a lot of work that goes into those shows and it starts long before Independence Day is on your mind.
The fireworks arrive in the USA on a freight ship and are stored in Western Display Fireworks’ safety bunkers in Canby until it’s time to set up.
Then, they’re trucked to the river and a crane is used to lower the equipment and explosives onto the barge below.
It takes roughly 5 people and 5 hours to set up each show – but some, like Sea Fair in Seattle, take a full two days to prepare!
“Basically everything in Oregon and Washington that you see on the 4th of July that’s professionally done, that’s us,” Pomeroy said.
So how many fireworks should you expect to see at the Blues Festival in downtown Portland Thursday night?
“I don’t even know. A lot,” he said, looking around the barge. “Probably like 500 plus.”
On the big show, Pomeroy will be running the show from an electronic control board behind a bunker on the barge.
Other crew members will stay a safe distance away on the back of the barge, except for one or two people who will be wearing full fire suits and carrying extinguishers, watching for any potential fire hazards on board.
Even though he’s been doing this for a long time, the anticipation never goes away.
“Every time right before you hit the switch it’s a little nerve-wracking,” Pomeroy said. “It’s kind of like alright, this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for!”
The big shows are expected to start at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday night.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
