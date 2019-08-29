PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One of the many places impacted by Monday’s 4-alarm fire in NE Portland is the Grand Avenue Boxing Club on Northeast Russell and 84th, but workers and community supporters are already leading an effort to get it back open.
Trainer and professional boxer Waldo Rojas said he’s just thankful the building is still standing.
“It’s a miracle for us because we still have somewhere where people can come. This is a gathering place,” he told FOX 12.
Wednesday night, he and about a dozen other people gathered together to start the work. They moved out what equipment and supplies they could and worked to squeegee the water-logged floors.
But when he came back Thursday, he found overnight rain had only made the situation worse; roofing tiles and ceiling debris continued to fall in places they’d already cleaned up, and water was still dripping inside the building.
“We got water damage up there on the roof, our [punching] bags are completely wet,” he said, pointing to the main boxing room.
Now, there are weights sitting on top of the buckling wood floors.
“We’re trying to put some weights on it, see if we can push it back down,” he explained. “But I really doubt that’s going to happen.”
Their wooden side storage area completely burned, and with it, thousands of dollars in extra boxing gear and equipment.
But their main building is made of concrete, which may be the only reason it’s still standing.
“This is how close we were,” Rojas said, indicating the piles of burned wood and debris just outside their door.
It’s not clear how much it will cost to fix the roof and the building, and the gym officially became a nonprofit just a few months ago.
A GoFundMe account has been established at www.gofundme.com/f/1qlz690wqo.
Despite everything that was lost, Rojas is thankful for what was saved – including a wall full of irreplaceable photos and mementos spanning decades.
“We have a lot of world champions up here, a lot of the kids, the families that come in,” he added.
It’s a sort of hall-of-fame that shows what the gym means to Portland, and shows the spirit of true fighters who are determined to overcome.
“We just want to get the doors open,” Rojas said. “We’d rather keep kids in here than out on the streets. It’s a much better place.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.