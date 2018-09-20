Work van full of specialized tools stolen in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man’s work van filled with specialized tools is gone, his livelihood stolen for the second time.
The owner of Irvington Air, John DeMars, says his business sped off on four wheels.
“That’s my livelihood, and it stings for sure,” he said.
DeMars said his now-stolen van was full of specialized tools.
“There’s kind of a rash, a lot of contractor friends are having their vans stolen,” he said.
DeMars said someone broke into his pickup, found the keys to his van and drove off.
“It’s very frustrating,” he said.
DeMars is proud of his hard work in the Rose City, installing air conditioning and heating since 1996.
“The phone is ringing, service calls, installs, the whole gamut right now,” he said.
But he’s forced to cancel those jobs while he hunts for his business.
The theft happened sometime between 12 a.m. and about 7 a.m. Thursday, just feet from DeMars’ home in the Cully neighborhood. The van, which is usually parked out front, is now gone for the second time.
Last year, he said the same van and his tools vanished, only to be spotted by his own niece, who called her uncle.
“‘Did you find your van?’ I said no. She said, ‘Well, I’m parked right behind it in Vancouver,’” DeMars said.
He got his van back last year, full of stolen packages, but empty of all his tools.
So, he stocked up, only to have his equipment stolen, yet again.
For DeMars, it’s round two of a frustrating fight.
“Every contractor in town is looking for people, and you have these able-bodied people out in the middle of the night stealing from us when we would employ them in a heartbeat – that’s the frustrating part about it,” he said. “I’m from Portland, and it never used to be like this.”
DeMars said his van and the tools is worth about $12,000. If you see that van, you’re asked to call Portland police.
