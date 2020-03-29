Worker at Amazon warehouse in Salem tests positive for COVID-19

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12 has learned a worker at an Amazon warehouse in Salem has tested positive for COVID-19.
Amazon confirmed the diagnosis and says it’s now taking more steps to protect workers, including extra cleaning and ensuring social distancing.
The company released a statement, which reads: “We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site. You can read more about all we’re doing to protect employees and partners here.”
The Oregon Health Authority said people should take precautions with any items being handled by others. Washing your hands after handling these items is recommended, a spokeswoman said.
Sunday morning, the OHA reported 69 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 548. The state’s death toll from the virus remains at 13.
