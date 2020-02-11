PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – State investigators are searching for answers after a worker was hit by a piece of granite at a Portland business late Tuesday morning and died.
Officials are trying to figure out how a giant piece of granite fell onto the worker in southeast Portland. The worker was critically injured. Officials later said the worker had died.
The incident occurred at Casa Bella, a stone supply company, just before 10 a.m. Emergency crews rushed that worker to OHSU. Officials have not released the worker’s name.
OSHA confirmed to FOX 12 that it is investigating the incident. The organization said it cannot discuss details of an active investigation.
