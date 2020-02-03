PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A worker was hurt after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Portland on Monday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
The wall collapsed at a construction site in the 2000 block of Northwest York. Crews said when they were first dispatched, they thought the worker might have been pinned underneath the wall.
When crews arrived on scene, they said the person was not pinned, but they were injured. The worker was transported to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
According to investigators, construction workers were cutting a garage door into an existing concrete tilt-up warehouse. The wall fell in the wrong direction, which injured the worker.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.