RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - A construction worker in Ridgefield is recovering in the hospital after an accident Friday morning.
Clark County Fire & Rescue said a concrete pump collapsed at a construction site on South Union Ridge Parkway at around 7:45 a.m. after the ground beneath it collapsed
Officials said the driver had just gotten out of the pump truck, and was standing on the back of it when he was thrown into some equipment, before hitting the ground.
The worker, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with broken bones.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
