PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -The Moda Center will welcome fans back at 10% capacity starting Friday.
Not only is it exciting news for fans, It’s also exciting for people who work there and can get back to the jobs they love.
"It'll be different but just good to be there," Dio Freeman said.
She's worked at the Moda Center for 14 years and knows the fans well.
"I've been in the same section for I think 7 seasons now and text all of them, I've been to a funeral for one of them, I've been to birthday parties for some of them."
After more than a year off, she already came back to work one game several weeks back but now having fans, even if it’s just a couple thousand, will be entirely different.
"Oh it's gonna be amazing, I cannot wait," she said.
Meanwhile Anthony Amoss hasn’t been back inside at all yet since being laid off last March.
"I go by the Moda all the time since this whole COVID thing happened, I go by Moda, I'm like God I miss my job, what am I gonna do, when are we gonna open," he said.
Just as the announcement came out that the arena would open to 10 percent capacity, he got the email that he’s back on the schedule to do concessions Friday night.
"I've been waiting for this day since everything's happened," he said. "It's awesome because this is like my dream job."
Both of them acknowledge it will be a much smaller crowd than they’re used to, new COVID-19 protocol will be an adjustment, and they’re going through all of the safety training, but no doubt they’re ready to be back and welcome the rest of us too.
"Can't wait to see you guys, let's go Blazers and let's hope for a good turnout for the next four games, last four home games of the season," Amoss said.
Now as for tickets, pre-sales begin Thursday for all remaining regular season home games. Those are on a priority basis to current season ticket holders and some others. Then if there’s still some left, those will be available to the general public.
