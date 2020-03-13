Workers’ rights, sick leave for employees a discussion point related to COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that employees practice social distancing and work from home when possible, some people are wondering what that means for their paychecks.
Oregon’s labor commission has been clear about workers’ rights: Employees in Oregon have the right to sick leave, paid and unpaid.
But there are other reasons you can request to stay home, as well.
- If your employer has 10 or more regular employees, six or more in Portland, they have to pay your regular wage when you’re out sick.
- Oregonians get one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours they work.
- Even if you haven’t accrued paid sick leave, your right to unpaid sick leave is protected by state law.
- If you’re not sick yourself, you can use sick leave to care for your children or family members if they’re sick, injured or experiencing mental health issues.
- Sick time can also be used if your child’s school or care center closes because of a public health emergency.
On Friday, union leaders and tenants’ rights advocates called on local leaders to make policy supporting vulnerable workers during this time of instability and insecurity.
“If we don't do more to provide protections for folks, the social distancing measures we are putting into place are going to devastate and end up killing people. People are going to be evicted. People are losing work. People are losing income,” said Leo Schweitzer of Portland Tenants United.
Tenants’ rights advocates are asking for the city to issue a moratorium on evictions due to COVID-19 issues. Landlords were also asked to work with tenants who are having trouble meeting rent deadlines at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.