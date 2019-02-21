PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new concourse at the Portland International Airport is almost complete.
Workers Thursday set the last, highest beam of the new Concourse E extension, marking a major milestone.
The bean has a special illustration which shows an iron worker gazing out at Mount Hood, along with the words “PDX People”, “PDX Strong” and PDX Next”.
PDX Next is the name of the two-billion-dollar construction project underway at the airport.
“This will be the new home of Southwest Airlines passengers,” Kama Simonds with Port of Portland said. “There will be six new gates and they are going to find really neat things on the concourse when it’s all finished: more comfortable seating, more places to charge cell phones and laptops, and all the things we hear air travelers saying, “we need more of that”. There will be more shops and restaurants … it’s the airport that you know and love getting even better.”
Getting to this point wasn’t easy; the senior project manager says that while the project is on track, they did lose many days because of the weather.
“We are kind of the end of the gorge and there are a lot of winds here, on a day with like 30 gusts of wind, you are just down and we had 20 of those days, but we were able to get it done in three months, which is pretty impressive,” Bryan Richards, senior project manager with Skanska, said.
Richards says no one was hurt on the project, and that’s why there is a Christmas tree at the top; it’s a symbol of a job well done.
