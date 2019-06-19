Workers sift through trash to help Portland woman find winning lotto ticket

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Workers at an Oregon Lottery retailer sifted through bags of garbage after a Portland woman lost her winning ticket.
Mary Peabody won $1,200 playing Keno10-spot last week and took her ticket to The Lucky Spot in Portland to claim her prize, according to lottery officials.
Since the prize was more than $600, it needed to be claimed at the Oregon Lottery.
In her excitement, Peabody accidentally left her unsigned ticket behind, according to lottery officials. She realized the next day she had left the ticket unsigned and returned to The Lucky Spot, but the ticket was nowhere to be found. By law, Oregon Lottery tickets belong to the person who signs the back of the ticket, which is why officials urge people to sign the back of their tickets as soon as possible.
Staff at The Lucky Spot decided to help Peabody search for her ticket and checked their dumpster for it.
“The clerk was really upset that the ticket was lost,” Peabody said. “At that point, we thought we had lost $1,200.”
Dena Thompson, the manager at The Lucky Spot, says she thinks they went through six different large bags of garbage before the ticket was found, intact.
You don’t expect people to do that for you,” Peabody said. “She was almost in tears when she told me they found the ticket. The first thing we did was sign it.”
Peabody’s husband, Larry, notes this all happened during the Feast of Saint Anthony.
“He’s the patron saint of lost things,” Larry Peabody said.
