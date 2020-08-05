PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services will clean six storm drains surrounding the Multnomah County Justice Center following weeks of law enforcement using tear gas and other crowd-dispersal agents.
The effort comes as protests have been ongoing in Portland for close to 70 days, with the sustained use of tear gas and other agents posing “a new and unknown pollution source”, according to the bureau.
The bureau says it has received reports and documented instances of power washing that flushed contaminants into the street and storm drains.
It is against city code to flush any material into the city’s storm system, which is for stormwater only, according to environmental services.
“In some parts of the city, including portions of downtown, rainwater is sent through sewer pipes to the city’s wastewater treatment plant,” according to environmental services. “In other areas, such as the blocks surrounding the courthouse and justice center, stormwater pipes flow directly to the Willamette River.”
Crews will vacuum out the drains and send the sediment to a commercial landfill sometime this week. The bureau is working to get permission to access a seventh drain, which is located behind the courthouse fence.
The bureau says it is taking additional actions, including:
- Sampling. An environmental services team already has taken samples from the storm drains for analysis. The samples are being analyzed for levels of zinc, lead, copper, and chromium , contaminants found in crowd control agents but also commonly found in stormwater due to motor vehicle and other sources. The samples also will be analyzed for substances specific to CS gas use, which include hexavalent chromium, perchlorate, barium, and cyanide. The results, expected to be available later this month, will help inform the City’s ongoing evaluation and response.
- Preventing additional discharges to the stormwater system. Environmental services is working closely with city bureaus, the community, and local contractors to prevent wash water from being flushed to the storm system. It is believed that chemical residue has settled on the leaves of trees and soil in the area, as well as on buildings and sidewalks. As downtown cleanup continues, environmental services will continue to have teams in the area to educate and enforce as appropriate to control those discharges.
- Monitoring. Environmental services will follow the state Department of Environmental Quality’s direction and take additional samples from an outfall to the Willamette River when the next substantial rainfall occurs. The samples will be taken in the pipe system before discharge to the river. DEQ has directed Environmental Services to test for chromium, hexavalent chromium, lead, zinc, copper, barium, and perchlorate.
