PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A workers’ union at OHSU says it has big concerns with a new Portland police decision to bring intoxicated people to hospitals instead of a sobering station.
“When you have to spend time with a patient who’s coming down off a three-day meth binge, that’s going to impact your ability to care for a patient who’s in there with a broken bone. That’s going to impact your ability to help a patient chart, use the bathroom, all sorts of other stuff,” said Matt Hilton, president of AFSCME Local 328.
Hilton is the spokesman for roughly 40 percent of workers at OHSU.
They include emergency room staff who will soon be on the receiving end of a new Portland Police Bureau decision to have officers deliver people who are intoxicated or under the influence to city hospitals instead of a sobering station, like they’ve done in the past.
“We have concerns that the current ER staff may or may not be equipped to deal with this sort of thing. and while they’re obligated to – this could’ve been handled better,” Hilton said.
The police bureau announced last week it would immediately stop using the sobering station after its operating nonprofit expressed safety concerns and said it wouldn’t renew its contract with the city.
PPB said instead they’d turn to hospitals, calling them the “safest solution.”
“Is it safer to have them there over an actual center that has established protocols, seasoned staff, directives and all sorts of other things – I don’t think that you can make that argument,” Hilton said.
Hilton says while he and his members agree people in need should get help and services, they feel like PPB dumped the decision on hospital workers, with no time to prepare or form a plan.
“Why now? Why was this deployed over Christmas weekend?” Hilton said. “What’s frustrating is we don’t know what this looks like. Is a cop just walking into the ER with someone handcuffed?”
The nonprofit behind the sobering station has shed some light on what it may look like, citing escalating violence from the intoxicated people officers drop off – an average of 10 individuals per day.
“This is a population that can potentially be violent. And so if we’re going to be diverting over 3,000 admits onto an already overburdened emergency room system, what kind of impact is that going to have?” Hilton said.
He says he fears that impact could jeopardize the population in need, and those now tasked with helping them.
“We really want to avoid any sort of tragedy or safety issue that we can,” Hilton said.
Hilton says this issue will be discussed at upcoming union meeting.
In the meantime, he is urging anyone in the union who has concerns to contact him.
Hilton says patients who have concerns should call their hospitals directly.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.