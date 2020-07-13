PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Working parents with young kids say a hybrid learning schedule in the fall would put them in a tough spot.
Portland mom Miranda McDonough-Siquina has a 6-year-old, a 2-year-old and one on the way.
She was able to stay home with her kids in the spring because she was laid off from her job, but now, she’s back at work.
“When I took this job that I'm currently working now, I took it with the expectation that I was working during the hours my child will be in school and that we did not need childcare because of that,” she said.
Her daughter is in Head Start and she said she hasn’t heard anything about any scheduling changes there, but her son will be in first grade at Bridger Elementary School, and Portland Public Schools’ preliminary plan has kids at school two days a week with online learning the other days.
“Is my child going to go to school on the days that I’m working or is he going to school the other days? do I need to find daycare? If I need daycare, how much daycare do I need?” McDonough-Siquina said.
She said she still has a lot of questions and needs more details in order to plan these things.
“Both parents in the home are working full-time,” she said. “Obviously my children are not old enough to stay by themselves.”
She worries daycare would be too expensive anyway. Her son is in a Spanish immersion program but she doesn’t speak Spanish, meaning any of those assignments would be challenging, and she said she already knows how much one-on-one time it will take for him to actually learn at home.
“My son is 6. He doesn’t read, he doesn’t write, as far as distance learning it’s going to require me or my husband sitting down with him the entire time doing it,” McDonough-Siquina said.
She said at this point, she’s not sure what they’re going to do or how they’ll be able to make it work.
In the preliminary plan released online, Portland Public Schools says they welcome comments and questions and value feedback as they refine this plan. You can find it here.
