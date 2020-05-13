WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A museum popular with auto enthusiasts says it has reached the end of the road because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
World of Speed announced on Tuesday that it is permanently closing its doors. In a statement, the museum said that “Under the Oregon Health Authority’s current guidelines, the museum would fall into Phase Two or Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan, potentially pushing reopening into 2021.”
According to the museum, it first closed on March 16 due to COVID-19, and its board of directors decided the museum could not wait out that long of an extended closure.
World of Speed acknowledged that many people who would come to the museum – including visitors, volunteers and students – are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, so the possible timeline of the museum’s reopening would include “efforts to keep everyone safe could push reopening further, even after OHA restrictions are lifted.”
“Voting to close the museum permanently was an extremely difficult decision for the board,” said Sally Bany, co-founder of World of Speed.
Sally and Dave Bally opened World of Speed in 2015 as a museum for motorsports fans to enjoy and for students to learn automotive skills.
World of Speed was supported by income from sponsorships, foundations, admissions, corporate and individual memberships, and events hosted at the museum.
Since World of Speed is a 501(c)(3) public charity, its assets and funds will be distributed to other 501(c)(3) museums and schools over the next three to eight months, as required by Oregon law. The distribution process will allow the museum’s collection of historic race cars, boats and motorcycles be featured elsewhere.
Great! Up until last night I was against
the lockdowns, then I had the great awakening. I say keep it up Kate and drive this dump right into the ground. Forget trying to save these fools from themselves. Once it crashes, the libs will move on like locusts to their next state and I'll stick around to profit from their ashes
All part of the democrat's plan to keep Trump from being reelected in November. They are willing to destroy our country just to keep him out of office again. I hope it comes back to destroy them.
This closure is a direct result of Kate Brown's politically over reaching and illegal edicts.
What a shame! We had always wanted to go there with my nephew as he is into high performance heavy body street driveable dag racing class vehicles.He has a 1977 Pontiac Firebird with a 400 big block specially outfitted engine which we helped him pickup and install which he used to take to drag racing meets throughout Oregon.Really sad that so many special attractions are closed & many are likely soon to be gone because of this closure. What`s the difficulty of allowing such attractions to open and require the use of masks so people can attend them again.
Terrible, I used to go most Saturdays for the car shows in their parking lot, I wonder what will happen to that?
Well Kate your plan to destroy the economy and businesses is working. Congrats.
Another casualty of our American way of life, thanks to China, and the ultra-liberals.
Thanks China and Brown clown!
Yet another business closing down due to Queen Kate's illegal mandates. Truly sad for all the employees that have lost their jobs and livelihoods
