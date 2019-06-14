SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Some rare treasures of aviation history landed in Salem Friday afternoon.
They're on display this weekend in honor of World War 2 veterans.
The engines were rumbling as the "Wings of Freedom tour" arrived at Mcnary Field Airport.
Five World War 2 aircraft are on display, including the B-25 Mitchell, the same type of bomber used in the "Doolittle Raid."
There's also the legendary P-40 Warhawk known for its service in the "flying tigers."
Visitors can explore the planes inside and out.
Organizers call it a "living history event."
“we do consider it educational because you get so much more than you would from a book. You get the roar of the engines, you get the vibrations from the plane, you get to smell things and see things first-hand and kinda experience what it was like for the guys back in world war 2,” Flight Coordinator Demi Bamber said.
You can even take a ride in several of the bombers for 400 to 450 dollars.
If you really want to plunk down some cash, you can get flight training in a P-51.
That costs 2,400 dollars for half an hour and 34,000 dollars for a full hour.
The Wings of Freedom tour runs from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
