PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Humanitarian and Portland legend Bud Lewis passed away Saturday at the age of 100, the Sunshine Division confirmed to FOX 12.
Lewis, a World War II veteran and former Portland police officer of 10 years, spent a big part of his life working with the Sunshine Division and giving back to the community.
Last August, Lewis celebrated his 100th birthday by walking 100 laps around the track at Duniway Park.
"I'm just here doing what I can to help Sunshine Division help thousands of people that they help at this time of crisis and it's a fun thing to do for me," Lewis told FOX 12 last year. "I keep busy doing this and seeing wonderful friends and that's the gist of it. It's an honor for me to do this, thank you."
Lewis ended up raising $118,000 for the organization.
After his passing, the Sunshine Division sent the following statement:
"Today we honor the life and legacy of Bud Lewis, Sunshine Division’s Commander from 1963-1973. Bud was a leader, advocate, and friend to all. There are few people you meet in this world quite like Bud. His smile could light up any room and his infectious laugh couldn't help but bring joy to anyone in his presence. He was the biggest supporter of Sunshine Division, having volunteered for nearly six decades and never missing a holiday pack night. We are better because of knowing Bud and his memory will live on as a reminder of all he believed in. He used to say, 'If you show interest in, respect for, and kindness toward people, it will always be the right thing to do.' Bud, we love you and miss you already."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.